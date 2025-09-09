Optimize Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Optimize Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $154.08 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

