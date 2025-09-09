78,852 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Acquired by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 546,267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8,210.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 961,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 751,943 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.9%

Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Max R. Rangel purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,245. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $132,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

