Optimize Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 842.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 price target on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research raised Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Etsy Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $30,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,262.86. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,118,182.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,605.14. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,393,191 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

