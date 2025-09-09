Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $135.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

