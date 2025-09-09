Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Shares of LYV opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $93.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

