Gartner (NYSE:IT) Now Covered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Shares of IT opened at $245.86 on Tuesday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,572,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,308,000 after purchasing an additional 138,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,763,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Gartner by 16.5% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,015,000 after purchasing an additional 189,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gartner by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 211,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

