Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,622.50. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $15,049,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,816,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,496,386.04. This trade represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,161,058 shares of company stock worth $50,480,751. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

