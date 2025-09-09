Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRML. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 2,154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after buying an additional 681,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 84,685 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at $13,765,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tourmaline Bio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tourmaline Bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 558,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

