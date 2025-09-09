Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2%
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,582,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,307,000 after purchasing an additional 485,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,912,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,802,000 after purchasing an additional 632,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 322,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,076,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,444,000 after acquiring an additional 649,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
