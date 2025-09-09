Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 10,337 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $118,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

