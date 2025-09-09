Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV is Prostatis Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BIV stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.