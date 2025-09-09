SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. SailPoint also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.06 EPS.
SailPoint Price Performance
Shares of SAIL opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. SailPoint has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.
SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $64,453,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SailPoint by 141.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 509,676 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SailPoint by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 855,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SailPoint by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 110,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $7,546,000.
About SailPoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
