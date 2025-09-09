SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. SailPoint also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.06 EPS.

SailPoint Price Performance

Shares of SAIL opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. SailPoint has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $64,453,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SailPoint by 141.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 509,676 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SailPoint by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 855,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SailPoint by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 110,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $7,546,000.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

