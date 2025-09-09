Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,976,000 after purchasing an additional 515,713 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.73.

MSCI Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $574.12 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

