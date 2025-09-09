Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $14,924,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $269.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.29 and a 200-day moving average of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

