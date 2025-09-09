Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.03 and a 1-year high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.