American Trust Sells 434,281 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

American Trust lowered its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,281 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
