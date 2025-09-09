iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM is Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 5.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 133,142 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 131,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,427 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,859,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

