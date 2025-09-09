Empowered Funds LLC Sells 10,524 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $28,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

