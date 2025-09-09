iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.