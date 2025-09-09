United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 2,933 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,244,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,312 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

