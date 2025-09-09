United Services Automobile Association Buys New Stake in Public Storage $PSA

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.62.

NYSE:PSA opened at $294.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.81 and a 200-day moving average of $293.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

