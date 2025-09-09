Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen AG (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Increases By 37.9%

Deutsche Wohnen AG (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, agrowthof37.9% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

