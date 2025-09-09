Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen AG (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Increases By 37.9%

Deutsche Wohnen AG (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, agrowthof37.9% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.