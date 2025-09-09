Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Declines By 19.6%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,100 shares, adropof19.6% from the July 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ENLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Enel had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 290.0%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

