United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Graco were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Graco by 92.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.0%

Graco stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.