Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Shell accounts for about 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,272,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,705,430,000 after buying an additional 451,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,253,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,519,000 after buying an additional 352,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,571,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after buying an additional 1,150,198 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,238,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Santander downgraded shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

