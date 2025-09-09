Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Rises By 50.8%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,700 shares, anincreaseof50.8% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 14.4%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

