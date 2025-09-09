Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Rises By 50.8%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,700 shares, anincreaseof50.8% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 14.4%
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.