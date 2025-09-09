First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Update

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, anincreaseof50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

About First Bankers Trustshares

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company operates through Commercial Operating, Commercial Real Estate, Agricultural Operating, Agricultural Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Real Estate Secured by 1-4 and Multi-Family, and Consumer segments.

