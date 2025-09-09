First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Update

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, anincreaseof50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.
About First Bankers Trustshares
