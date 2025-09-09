InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 269,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 88,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Trading Up 33.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

