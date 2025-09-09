Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,600 shares, agrowthof42.7% from the July 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.6 days.

Elis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Elis has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Get Elis alerts:

Elis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.