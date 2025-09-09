Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 412.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,331,000 after purchasing an additional 98,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

