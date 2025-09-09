HFM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8%

RSG opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.11. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

