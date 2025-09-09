Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

