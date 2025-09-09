Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,695 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $111.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

