HFM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HFM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFGR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 159,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 141,131 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

