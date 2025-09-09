Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) versus Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Head-To-Head Survey

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saipem and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Saipem alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 1 0 1 3.00 Borr Drilling 0 2 1 0 2.33

Borr Drilling has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 90.32%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Saipem.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $15.75 billion 0.34 $331.12 million N/A N/A Borr Drilling $1.01 billion 0.70 $82.10 million $0.21 14.26

This table compares Saipem and Borr Drilling”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling 5.48% 5.46% 1.60%

Risk & Volatility

Saipem has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Saipem on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also engages in onshore engineering and construction, sustainable infrastructures, and robotics and industrialized solutions; and offshore engineering and construction, and wind activities. In addition, the company provides procurement, construction, project management, and engineering integrated services to the oil and gas, civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.