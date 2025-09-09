Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 7,569 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. CX Institutional bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.48.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

