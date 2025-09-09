Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 71.6% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,036,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 43.0% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Salesforce by 121.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $95,222,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

