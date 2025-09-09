Head-To-Head Review: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) and Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chiyoda and Arcadis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arcadis 0 0 0 2 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Arcadis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 6.83% 127.16% 6.60% Arcadis N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadis has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chiyoda and Arcadis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.29 6.72 Arcadis $4.20 billion 1.02 $262.95 million N/A N/A

Arcadis has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

Summary

Arcadis beats Chiyoda on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

(Get Free Report)

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Arcadis

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M. It also provides business advisory services, including asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, operations and maintenance, and technology and information; contract solutions; cost and commercial management services; and design and engineering solutions for highways, railways, bridges, tunnels, power utilities, water utilities, ports and waterways, geotechnics, architecture, and structures, as well as building mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. In addition, the company offers digital environmental health safety and sustainability, environmental restoration, and project management solutions. Further, it provides mobility solutions for connected highways, intelligent rail and transit, integrated airports, and new mobility; places solutions; resilience solutions, such as energy transition, climate adaption, water optimization, enviro socio permitting, sustainable advisory, environmental restoration, and sustainable operations; and water supply and treatment, distribution, resource management, and industrial water and wastewater services. The company was formerly known as Heidemij NV and changed its name to Arcadis N.V. in October 1997. Arcadis NV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

