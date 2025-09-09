Ascent Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,225.3% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $251.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

