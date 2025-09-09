Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 1,729 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

