SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN is Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

