American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.66. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

