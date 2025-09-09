Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,356 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

