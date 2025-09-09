SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 6,320 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of META stock opened at $752.30 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $738.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total value of $364,708.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,408.64. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $376,923.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,185. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,046 shares of company stock valued at $218,812,787. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

