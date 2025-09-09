Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.2% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,012,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 33.4%

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.07. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

