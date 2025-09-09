Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afbi LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $583.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $599.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

