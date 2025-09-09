Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $262.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.38 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

