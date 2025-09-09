Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

