SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,772 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $202.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average is $191.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

