SCS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,712 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

